CCTV images released after 89 year-old robbed on Christmas Day

Police have issued images of two suspects they want to trace after an elderly man was robbed as he used a cash machine in Hull.

He had taken a number of notes out of a cash machine outside Sainsbury's on Greenwood Avenue around 9.30am when he was approached by two male youths on bikes.

An image of the suspects on their bikes.

They grabbed the money from him before riding off along 26th Avenue. The man, who was on a mobility scooter, wasn't hurt during ther incident.

The youths have been described as white and in their late teens. One was wearing dark blue clothing and riding a distinctive lime green mountain bike.

The other was wearing a khaki green coat and blue jogging bottoms and riding a silver mountain bike.

If you know who the youths are, saw what happened, or have any information please call 101 quoting log 127 of 25/12/17.