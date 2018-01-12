Child's stunt scooter stolen from grounds of North Yorkshire school while owner in class

A child's stunt scooter with a distinctive custom design was stolen from the grounds of a school in North Yorkshire.

Police today said the owner was in class when the scooter was stolen from the designated bike area at Northallerton School and Sixth Form College.

The theft took place some time between Tuesday, December 5 and Thursday, December 7 at the former Allertonenshire School campus in Brompton Road.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The scooter is quite distinctive having being customised by the owner, and described as stunt scooter with a Sacrifice base and NV Reapers handlebars.

"The stem and handlebars are polished chrome with chunky handlebars and the clamp attaching the stem to the base is light blue in colour.

"The top and underside of the base is spray painted in silver and has a red, blue and black paint splatter design and a sandpaper effect tread.

"The front wheel is a pinky beige colour and has the word ‘eagle’ printed on the outer side. The back wheel is black with multi-coloured spokes."

Anyone who knows where the scooter is now or has any other information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police.

Email karen.mitson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Karen Mitson.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170225768 when passing on information.