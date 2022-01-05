Children playing in woodland discover stolen motorbike and help return it to owner

Four children - aged between ten and 12-years-old - were playing out when they discovered a stolen motorbike.

After finding the vehicle in a wooded part of Stonebridge Avenue, Hull, the group of children called the police, Humberside Police stated on Twitter.

The youngsters helpfully used the “What Three Words” App to give officers the exact location of the motorbike.

Police were then able to recover the bike and inform the owner.

Officers posted a photo of the red motorbike posed next to a police vehicle on Twitter, alongside a caption thanking the children for their help.