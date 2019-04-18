Chilling CCTV footage captures rapist stalking his victim moments before brutal attack

This chilling CCTV footage shows rapist Samuel Fortes stalking his young victim just moments before carrying out a sustained and brutal attack.

Evil Fortes can be seen lurking behind the university student as she makes her way through Leeds city centre, heading home from a night out with friends.

Samuel Fortes has been jailed for life with a minimum of eight years for raping a young woman in Leeds.

Fortes, 27, is first seen following the woman as she makes her way along East Parade and Greek Street in the early hours of June 23, last year. The victim then stops to sit down for a few moments in St Paul's Street. At this point Fortes can be seen lurking close, turning around to directly look at her.

CCTV also captures the rapist, dressed in a denim jacket with white collar, and dark trousers, leaving the area a few hours later after the horrific attack.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police spent hours examining CCTV and managed to track him heading from Leeds city centre back to his hometown of Sheffield on the train.

Colleagues from South Yorkshire Police and the British Transport Police also helped in their search for Fortes, while forensic teams carried out painstaking searches for vital clues to identify him - including a piece of hair left on the victim.

The woman's blood was also found on his trainers.

Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, from West Yorkshire Police, was in charge of the investigation.

He said: “Fortes subjected this brave woman to a horrific ordeal and I want to praise her for her bravery in helping to bring her brutal attacker to justice. She decided to speak out about her ordeal through her statement and then asking for CCTV footage to be released.

“Despite being in fear for her life she bravely fought her attacker and her boyfriend had the foresight to screenshot the incident – this was a key piece of evidence along with the DNA hit which helped to bring Fortes to justice. I have spoken personally to her and been amazed by her bravery.

“This rape and assault attracted considerable media interest at the time – not only because of its brutality but the subsequent search for the man responsible.

“Today Fortes is starting a substantial prison sentence for committing those offences and I want to also pay tribute to the officers who worked tirelessly on this case – from the neighbourhood officers who increased patrols in the area to reassure people in the city centre to the detectives whose painstaking work helped bring Fortes to justice."

The victim bravely spoke of how the attack has affected her.

She said: "I have been at the lowest point mentally in my life. For days I could not leave my bed, I did not see the point. I questioned why this had happened to me.

"I am sickened by the thought another human could do that to another."

"I could picture Fortes face glaring back at mine when I asked him to to stop.

" I had a feeling of death coming over he during the attack."

Judge Rodney Jameson QC sentenced Fortes to life imprisonment with a minimum of eight years.

He described the victim's statement as "the most remarkable I have ever encountered"

The Judge said: "I salute her extraordinary courage."

Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter, the District Commander for Leeds, said: “We work closely in partnership with Safer Leeds to ensure Leeds is a safe place to live and work. Offences such as this are exceptionally rare. However as in this case we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice to make communities safe and feel safe.”