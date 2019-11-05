Chilling CCTV footage shows moment 80-year-old woman is robbed in Yorkshire

This chilling CCTV footage shows the moment an 80-year-old woman was robbed of her handbag as she walked home in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police have released footage which shows the elderly woman walking home in the Meadowhead area of the city last Wednesday.

She is approached by a man in a gennel, close to Little Norton Lane.

The man asks the woman for some money to get a taxi, and then some lose change for a bus fare.

When the woman refuses he grabs her handbag causing her to fall to the ground.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Price said: “We are very much continuing our enquiries into what was an extremely distressing incident for this elderly and vulnerable lady and would like to speak to anyone who has any information that might help us.

“Do you recognise the man in this footage, we really to need to identify him and speak to him in connection with this incident.

“If you can help our officers in any way, please do contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/164727/19. You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you’d prefer.”