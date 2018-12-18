Chinese teenager missing from home in Scarborough is found

Have your say

NORTH Yorkshire Police have said a 17-year-old Chinese girl who was reported missing from Scarborough has now been found.

Mei Chen, who went missing from Scarborough on Monday (Dec 17) has been found safe and well, police said today (Thurs Dec 20).

She has been studying at the International School on the town’s Stepney Road since she arrived in the UK on October 21.

North Yorkshire Police launched a national appeal for information after Mei Chen's host family in Scarborough reported her missing on Monday afternoon.