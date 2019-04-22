Coastguard and police attend Scarborough's North Bay after car gets stuck in sea

The coastguard and police were called to Scarborough's North Bay beach to assist a car that had become stuck in the sea.

In a dramatic end to the bank holiday, the forces worked with a local HGV recovery service to tow the car back to shore.

A large crowd gathered to watch the recovery.

It is not believed anyone was injured in the incident.

A witness at the scene explained that the vehicle had driven onto the beach mid afternoon to collect a jet ski but became stuck in the sand.

The vehicle then got stuck in the sea as the tide came in.

A large crowd gathered along the Marine Drive as tourists stuck around to watch the recovery as they left the beach.

This was the second time a car had become stuck on North Bay during the bank holiday weekend.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team said in a statement on Facebook on Friday, April 19, that they had been called to another vehicle on the beach.

The car stuck in the sea at Scarborough's North Bay.

They said: "A busy start to the bank holiday weekend for Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard rescue team with two calls yesterday and the second call of today coming in about 11.15am.

"This was to a vehicle that had gone on to the beach in Scarborough's North Bay and got stuck in the sand.

"The team provided safety cover to members of the public whilst the vehicle was towed off the beach by a recovery company."