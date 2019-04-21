Coastguard's frustration after 'extreme sports' jumper spotted plunging from Humber Bridge

A man seen jumping from the Humber Bridge, sparking a huge emergency response, was taking part in an "extreme sport", emergency services said.

A Coastguard helicopter, the Humber Inshore Rescue Boat and the Easington, Withernsea and Hull Coastguard Rescue Teams were scrambled, after police reported to HM Coastguard that a man had jumped from the bridge around 5.30pm.

However when they arrived they discovered the man had climbed over the barrier attached to a rope with harness and was taking part in an extreme sport.

The man safely returned to the bridge and then left the scene on a blue bicycle in the direction of the Country Park on the north bank of the Humber.

It is thought another man was on the Hessle Foreshore filming the incident with a drone.

Jordan Grebby, Senior Maritime Operations Officer for HM Coastguard said: “Search and rescue resources need to be available for when genuine incidents happen.

"We would never put a value on a human life, but it is frustrating when an incident such as this takes a helicopter, a rescue boat and three Coastguard teams out of operation.

"Informing the Coastguard prior to an event would prevent wasted call outs.”