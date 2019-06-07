Commonwealth War Graves Commission slam Shipley vandalism as "complete lack of respect"

The targeted vandalism of military graves on the 75th D-Day anniversary has been branded a "complete lack of respect".

Six headstones were found smashed to pieces at the Hirst Wood burial ground in Shipley, Bradford, on Thursday, as the world commemorated those who died on June 6 1944.

Damaged headstones at Hirst Wood burial ground in Shipley

One of the headstones belonged to a WWI driver who had been laid to rest with his four-year-old daughter.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), who are responsible for the upkeep of military graves, have spoken out about the incident, confirming four of the damaged graves were for WWI soldiers, and the other two belonging to men who died in WWII.

A CWGC spokesman said: "We are deeply upset that someone has shown such a complete lack of respect on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a day when so many tens of thousands assembled around the world to reflect and pay deserved respect to the war dead.

"This is thoughtless vandalism and our staff have recently arrived at the cemetery to assess the full extent of the damage. Six of the eight war graves at this site were targeted and we will now clear away any debris and lay temporary markers.

"We will ensure all the damaged war graves at Hirst Wood are returned to a state befitting their sacrifice and continue to care for them now and always."

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and are appealing to anyone with information to contact Bradford District Police via 101 quoting log number 952 of 6 June. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.