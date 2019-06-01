Concern for man missing from Hull Royal Infirmary

Have your say

Police have issued an urgent appeal for a man went missing after leaving a Yorkshire hospital.

Neil Tess, 43, went missing from Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday morning just after 7am.

Police say he still requires medical attention and he needs to be found "urgently to get the care he needs".

Mr Tess is described as white, around 6ft tall, with very short hair and a stocky build.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, green jogging bottoms with a black stripe and black trainers.

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for the safety of 43-yer-old Neil Tress, who has gone missing from Hull Royal Infirmary this morning.

"Mr Tress left the site at shortly after 7.10am this morning and hasn’t returned.

"However, he still requires medical attention and we need to find him to ensure he gets the care he needs.

"He’s described as white, around 6ft tall, with very short hair and stocky build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, green jogging bottoms with a black stripe and black trainers."

Anyone who has seen Mr Tress can call police on 101 quoting log number 185 of June 1.