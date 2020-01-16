Concerns for missing 90-year-old Yorkshire man

Have your say

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 90-year-old man who has gone missing from Sheffield.

John Roberts is believed to have left his home in Hangingwater Road at around 2.30pm on Thursday and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

His family are growing increasingly worried for his welfare.

John, who also goes by the name Selwyn, is described as being around 6ft with white hair, he speaks with a slight welsh accent.

It is believed John was wearing a blue, waist length padded jacket, tan trousers, brown trainer type shoes and a grey checked baseball cap.

He’s also thought to have been carrying a small, beige shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 724 of January 16.