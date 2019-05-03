Concerns for missing teenage girl who may have travelled to Leeds

Officers are searching for a teenage girl who has not been seen since leaving her West Yorkshire home.

Molly Littlejohn, 14, left her home in Ilkley on Friday morning and is believed to have travelled by train into Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police say Molly was last seen at 7.25am at her home on Moor Lane and her family are very concerned for her welfare.

The teenager is described as a white female who if 5ft tall and of medium build. She has mousey blonde curly hair tied in a ponytail.

Molly was wearing school uniform, consisting of a black blazer, grey skirt, grey tie, white shirt and black tights and shoes. She also had a dark green puffer jacket with a fur hood, and was carrying a pale pink school bag.

Anyone who has seen Molly or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 447 of May 3.