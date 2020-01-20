Concerns grow for man who disappeared after night out at Hull nightclub

Have your say

Concerns are growing for a Hull man who has disappeared after a night out at a city centre nightclub.

Charlie Allan, 21, was last seen on Saturday after a night at the Spiders nightclub in Cleveland Street.

The last sighting of him was in the Grafton Street area, close to Newland Avenue.

Charlie is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, very thin, with wavy hair and a fringe.

He was wearing a grey duffel coat, jeans and black trainers with a white sole.

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: "We believe Charlie may have been to the Spiders Nightclub with friends.

"Charlie, or anyone who thinks they can help us get him home safely is asked to call 101 quoting log number 533 of January 19."