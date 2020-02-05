Conman caught on CCTV faking falls in West Yorkshire shops before claiming £11,000 compensation

A 'slip and trip' conman who tried to trick shops in West Yorkshire into paying him thousands in compensation after feigning falls has been sentenced after his botched attempt was caught on CCTV

Asad Khan was with his young son when he pretending to slip and fall on the floors of shops in Leeds and Halifax.

Stills from the CCTV taken in a Leeds pet shop which show Khan faking a fall for which he tried to claim compensation. Images supplied by City of London Police

He was caught out by CCTV footage of two incidents where the 44-year-old faked slipping in a water spillage in both a discount shop and, later, a pet shop.

On a separate occasion where Khan feigned a fall in a pet shop, he approached a member of staff saying in broken English, "I slip, accident, book", and proceeded to write "I slip now" in the shop's log book.

When police interviewed Khan about each incident, he refused to answer several questions and would not clarify if he had been badly hurt or attended hospital for treatment.

The claims he submitted for compensation would have resulted in him being paid out £11,000 if successful.

They failed after injury experts analysed the CCTV footage and described Khan's falls as "ridiculous".

Khan, of Mile Cross Gardens, Halifax, was sentenced on Friday at Bradford Crown Court after an investigation was launched by City of London Police following his claims submitted to Allianz Insurance and Covea Insurance.

Detective Constable Adam Maskell, who led the investigation for the force’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), said: “While the CCTV exposed Khan and showed how ridiculous his injury claims were, the severity of these types of ‘slip and trip’ claims shouldn’t be understated.

“As this case shows, irrespective of how insurance fraud is committed and on what scale, it will not be tolerated by IFED and the insurance industry, and perpetrators will be punished.”

James Burge, fraud manager at Allianz Insurance, said: “This case demonstrates that fraudsters will go to drastic lengths to get what they want.

"Fortunately our customer had CCTV footage which could clearly challenge and prove that the claims made by Khan were dishonest.

“It’s sad that people will still go to great efforts for their own financial gain, potentially damaging a business’ reputation in their bid to get compensation.

"It’s important insurance companies and IFED continue to work together to protect genuine customers and fight fraud. Hopefully cases like this will make people think twice about committing fraud in the future”.

Khan was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on January 31, after pleading guilty to one count of fraud by false representation.

He was handed a 10 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £940 in costs and received 60 hours unpaid work.