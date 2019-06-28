Controlling boyfriend given life sentence over neck slash horror attack on girlfriend at her Leeds home

A violent controlling boyfriend who slashed his girlfriend's neck with two knives during a jealous rage has been given a life sentence.

Caleb Powell forced the women to the ground at her home in Leeds and attacked her with a bread knife.

Leeds Crown Court

The weapon broke during the violence but he continued to slash at her neck with a steak knife.

A judge described how it only by the "grace of God" that the victim was not killed.

Powell, who also calls himself Caleb Devilson, was given a life sentence after the court heard he has previous convictions for inflicting serious violence upon two former partners.

The 37-year-old made contact with the victim on internet dating Badoo after being released from prison.

The woman met Powell for the first time in August last year and they soon formed a relationship.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said: "Once again he then began acting towards her in a controlling way, following her about the house, deleting her contacts from her phone, and confiscating the phone from her. She became frightened of his temper."

A week before the stabbing Powell attacked the woman when she came home from an evening out with a female friend.

He accused her of sending text messages to other men and strangled her.

During the attack he said: "It's your fault, you're making me like this."

Powell was apologetic the following morning and admitted to feeling paranoid.

On Monday October 22 he turned up at her home and told the victim he was homeless and was going to have to sleep on the streets.

Mr Sharp said the woman felt sorry for him and allowed him to stay the night.

The attack happened the next day after the victim went with Powell to her friend's house to help him decorate.

All three were drinking during the afternoon and continued when they returned to the victim's home.

Powell grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her onto the sofa.

Her friend tried to intervene but the defendant got him in a headlock.

The man managed to force Powell out of the house while the woman dialled 999.

Powell went to the back of the property and kicked the door down to get inside.

He then dragged her into the kitchen, forced her to the ground, straddled her and slashed her neck with a bread knife.

Mr Sharp said: "He used such force that the blade bent in half and the handle broke, but he nevertheless picked up a second knife - a serrated steak knife - and continued the attack, this time trying to puncture her neck."

The woman also suffered serious wounds to her hands as she tried to defend herself.

She was bleeding heavily and pretended to "pass out" during the attack.

Powell fled the property without calling for medical help.

Her friend manged to alert two police officers who were in the area.

They found the woman at the property covered in blood.

She spent four days in hospital after the attack but escaped serious injury as the knife blows did not damage arteries in her neck.

Powell, of no fixed address, was arrested in York four days after the attack.

During interview he told officers: "Don't know what happened, my head just went and now I've got to live with it."

He pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

Mr Sharp read a victim statement to the court on behalf of the woman.

She said: "I take each day a step at a time, and I am thankful that I am still here today.

"But what Caleb did to me will never leave me.

"I have been left with visible scars and emotional scars which will remind me daily of what happened."

Powell has previous convictions for serious violence against women during controlling relationships.

In 2006 he was jailed for stabbing his then partner in the chest with a kitchen knife.

In 2016 he strangled another victim to the point on unconsciousness during a row over what TV channel to watch.

Powell threatened to rape the woman during the attack.

Christopher Smith, mitigating, said Powell had pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told Powell he must serve a minimum of three years and 343 days in custody before he can apply to the parole board for release on licence.

The judge warned him that he it is likely he he will spend much longer in custody until he can persuade the parole board panel that he is no longer a danger to the public.

He said: "It is probably down to the grace of God alone that the injuries were not fatal and did not in fact cause structural damage to veins or arteries in her neck.

"Although you were acting irrationally, you knew what you were doing and then you left her bleeding.

"You had little if any thought at all as to whether she was fatally stabbed.