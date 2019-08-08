Controlling Leeds man who tried to stop girlfriend going to college is jailed

A Leeds man who called his girlfriend a slag and a prostitute and tried to stop her going to college has been jailed after admitting using controlling and coercive behaviour.

Aqib Hussain, 22, also told his teenage partner what clothes and make up to wear and threatened to physically assault her, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Hussain, of Carr Manor Avenue, Moortown, admitted using controlling and coercive behaviour over a six-week period in January and February.

Prosecutor, Mark McKone said Hussain bombarded his partner of almost three years with up to 60 phone calls a day and repeatedly told her what clothes and make up to wear.

Mr McKone said: "He instructed her to slap herself and restricted her attendance at college."

Mr McKone said the young woman told police that the relationship was "quite toxic."

The court heard she consistently told police that what she had told officers was the truth but said that she didn't want Hussain to be prosecuted.

Mr McKone said: "He criticised her for wearing make up. He said she was wearing make up for other men...He told her she dressed like a slag for college."

Mr McKone added: "He told her to sell herself on the streets. He called her a slag and a prostitute.

"On many occasions he called her at night and asked her slap herself. He said it satisfied him knowing she was hurting herself."

Mr McKone said: "The complainant's position is she does not know what the future will hold. She does not know whether they will speak or whether their relationship will resume."

The court heard there had been 22 call outs by the police during the course of the couple's relationship.

Mitigating, Kitty Colley said: "The volatililty at times has been two ways."

Miss Colley added: "He has expressed that the relationship is over and has recognised the need for it to be over."

Jailing Hussain for 16 months, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told him: "You repeatedly tried to control the complainant. You tried to stop her going to college.

"You threatened to assault her and you repeatedly told her to hit herself whilst you were on the phone to her. She said she was constantly in fear."

Judge Marson added: "The only sentence to send out the message to you and others like you that this sort of behaviour is wholly unacceptable is a custodial sentence."