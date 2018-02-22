Convicted criminal ordered to forfeit £7,400 in cash seized by Bradford police

More than £7,000 in cash seized by police when a car was stopped in Bradford has been forfeited to the courts.

A total of £7,400 was seized from a Volkswagen Bora in the city centre in November 2016 when police acted on information that the vehicle was possibly linked to the supply of drugs.

Also recovered were a black asp - a type of baton - and a small amount of cannabis.

Read more: £109 MILLION seized from criminals by police in West Yorkshire

The car's driver, a 27-year-old man from Bradford, admitted possessing the asp and cannabis and was charged.

In interview, he claimed the cash was ‘backdated takings’ from his retail business and was in his car as he had forgotten to pay it into his bank.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "An investigation into where the cash had come from was filed last March due to evidential difficulties, but the Bradford District Proceeds Of Crime Act (POCA) Team re-seized the cash and reviewed the evidence.

"The team concluded that on the balance of probability the cash was ill-gotten gains and took the matter to Leeds Magistrates' Court, where magistrates ordered its full forfeiture on Monday."

Also in crime: Former Leeds Grand Theatre finance head has pension seized after he stole £200,000 from taxpayers

West Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: "This is great work from West Yorkshire Police and prosecutors in helping making to make sure that crime doesn't pay.

"Some of this recovered money will now go towards my Safer Communities Fund and Policing at a time of continuing government austerity.

"The Fund gives grants made up from recovered proceeds of crime money to not for profit groups and organisations for various projects throughout West Yorkshire that help to keep our communities safe.”

Also in crime: Three arrested and drugs seized after police chased stolen car in Bradford