Convicted sex offender refused vaccine and died after testing positive for Covid in HMP Leeds

Bryan Aslin-Smith, who was serving a 10 year and six month sentence for sexual offences at HMP Leeds, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 1, 2021.

A report into his death by Prisons and Probation Ombudsman Sue McAllister stated that Mr Aslin-Smith, aged 75, was considered at a high risk of complications if he contracted Covid.

This was due to having several health conditions, including type-two diabetes, kidney disease and having suffered a heart attack previously.

He had been offered the Covid-19 vaccination twice, the report states, but declined both times.

The report states that a nurse found the prisoner semi-conscious and disorientated on his bed, which was covered in his own faeces, vomit and urine, on March 2.

Mr Aslin-Smith was taken to hospital but his condition deteriorated.

He died on March 5.

The Ombudsman concluded that she felt satisfied that the prison had appropriate policies and procedures to manage the risk of Covid to prisoners.

Ms McAllister did however raise concerns that the prisoner's next of kin was not contacted early enough.

She recommended that the Governor should ensure that if a prisoner is suspected of contracting Covid, he is given the opportunity for someone to be notified.

In the report, Ms McAllister said: "Mr Bryan Aslin-Smith died in hospital of Covid-19 pneumonia on 5 March 2021, while a prisoner at HMP Leeds. He was 75 years old.

"Mr Aslin-Smith had a number of medical conditions that made him extremely clinically vulnerable if he contracted Covid-19.

"The clinical reviewer concluded that Mr Aslin-Smith’s clinical care at Leeds was equivalent to that which he could have expected in the community.

"We are concerned that when Mr Aslin-Smith became unwell with COVID-19, there is no evidence that the prison asked him if he wanted anyone notified. There was also a delay in notifying his next of kin when he was taken to hospital.

"This was not in line with national Prison Service guidelines on family liaison and communicating with prisoners’ families during the pandemic."