Councillor 'saddened and disgusted' after van he uses for foodbank project is stolen

Coun Sean Gibbons, who represents Mexborough on Doncaster Borough Council, said his Food AWARE van was taken from outside his home last weekend.

The van delivers much needed food and toiletries to over 4,000 people in Doncaster and surrounding areas in the Dearne Valley and beyond.

He said the van was last seen parked up on Park Road in Mexborough on October 24 and believes it was stolen between 9.30pm and 10.30am the following day.

Coun Sean Gibbons' van was stolen from outside his house

Coun Gibbons said was away from Mexborough on a short break and was contacted by a volunteer on his way to take the van out that it had been stolen.

“It’s unbelievable, I’m absolutely disgusted. We try our hardest to help anyone we can who needs support and this is such a kick in the teeth to what we’re trying to do,” Coun Gibbons said.

“We’re such a hard working team, we’ve got volunteers trying to help other people and this van is absolutely vital. We’re very, very upset about what’s happened.

“I’m really trying to come to terms with what sort of person would do such a thing. This van helps some of the most vulnerable people and families – it’s shameful that someone would stoop so low.

“It’s unforgivable to break into things and to steal things, but knowing what this van obviously does – whoever has done this should be completely ashamed of themselves.”

Coun Gibbons called on the perpetrators to return the vehicle and called for people to look out for a white Citroen van with the registration number SK14 WNA.

Food AWARE is a ‘not for profit’ social enterprise set up to find ways of redistributing surplus food from potential waste to human consumption or other environmentally friendly means of re-use.