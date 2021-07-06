Counter-terrorism police join forces with Netmums to highlight risks of online radicalisation among children

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) have teamed up with the UK’s biggest parenting website Netmums as it was revealed only 28 per cent of users surveyed know how to spot the signs of radicalisation - even as the targeting of children by extremists online reaches record levels.

With around four million parents visiting Netmums every month, CTP have joined forces to provide website users with information, exclusive resources and support to help educate parents about the dangers of radicalisation, the signs to spot and how to act to protect their children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last 12 months, experts at CTP have warned about the worrying signs they are seeing in the UK’s Prevent and terrorism arrest data – with new statistics showing that children under the age of 18 made up 13 per cent of all terrorism arrests in the year to March 2021, nearly trebling from just 5 per cent in the previous year.

While terrorism arrests across every other age group have fallen in the last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, 21 children under the age of 18 were arrested in the year to March 2021, making them the only demographic to show an increase.

CTP say the increasing prevalence of young people in the extreme right wing terrorism space is a particular concern, with much of this growth resulting from children being targeted and radicalised by right wing extremists online.

Chief Superintendent Nik Adams, CTP’s National Coordinator for Prevent, said: “The trends we are seeing in our data are incredibly concerning. We must do more as a society to protect children from this threat and CTP want to help parents, friends and families recognise when children are becoming the victims of radicalisation.

“Family and friends are best placed to spot the worrying behaviour changes which can indicate that a loved one is heading down a path towards terrorism, but currently just 2 per cent of referrals into Prevent come from that group. That is why we have teamed up with Netmums, to provide their millions of users with clear, simple information about what to look out for, and where to go for help.

“I am worried about what we are seeing, but I am also hopeful that we can do something to stop it. Not all children are vulnerable, but some are, and parents should be aware of the dangers so they can help protect their child if necessary.

“That requires parents, friends and family to help us by talking to their children about what they view online, acting early to share their concerns and seeking support if they fear someone they love is in danger of being radicalised.

Associate Editor of Netmums, Wendy Golledge, said: “Netmums is pleased to be working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to raise awareness of the issue of radicalisation among children in the UK.

“As parents, we are all too aware of the dangers the online world can pose to our children, and while we're well versed in issues around social media and online bullying, as our survey demonstrated, we're less aware of radicalisation and how to spot the signs.

“Together we want to help parents keep their children safe online.”

Over the next four weeks, Netmums users will be able to access exclusive articles and digital content such as videos, as well as bespoke support provided by safeguarding experts via the website’s forum pages.