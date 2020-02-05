County lines drug dealer who brought thousands of pounds' worth of cocaine and heroine into Harrogate is jailed

A drug dealer who brought cocaine and heroine to the streets of a North Yorkshire town has been put behind bars just one month after he was caught.

Musiiwa Kanhukamwe was arrested by North Yorkshire Police's county lines drugs team on January 4, after officers pulled him over while he was travelling in a car in Harrogate.

Musiiwa Kanhukamwe

More than £4,700 worth of class A drugs were found on his person, and the 27-year-old was charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroine with intent to supply.

Street value of the drugs was estimated to be £4,750.

Kanhukamwe, who had travelled to the spa town from Peterborough, was jailed for more than three years on Wednesday - just 32 days after he was initially arrested.

County lines drugs criminals are part of a network of organised crime where dealers from urban areas exploit vulnerable people and children into bringing and dealing drugs in smaller towns.

Kanhukamwe pleaded guilty to both charges of possession and was sentenced to 44 months in prison at York Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Dawson of Harrogate’s Operation Expedite team, said: “North Yorkshire Police is committed to targeting those involved in county lines drug dealing.

"The swift justice and length of sentence handed out to Kanhukamwe is a clear demonstration of that commitment and the wider criminal justice system’s determination to rid our streets of drugs.”