Couple accused of being spies and threatened with knife and hammer during neighbour dispute in Leeds street

Two brothers threatened a couple with weapons after accusing them of being spies during a neighbour dispute.

Darren Burns and Stephen Spreadbury armed themselves with a knife and hammer before approaching the victims property on Springwell Close, Leeds, Yeadon.

Leeds Crown Court heard how both men were drunk at the time of the incident on August 29 last year.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said the victims lived next door to 53-year-old Spreadbury.

The couple were outside their home having a cigarette when Burns turned up at Spreadbury's house.

Burns, who appeared drunk, accused the pair of spying on him.

Spreadbury came out of the house a short time later and apologised for his brother's behaviour.

The defendants returned later carrying weapons.

Burns was holding a knife and Spreadbury was brandishing the knife as they approached the neighbours' gate.

The couple contacted police and but defendants no longer had the weapons when officers arrived.

Mr Walker said the two men became aggressive and police used PAVA spray to detain Burns

Burns, 47, of Lampton Terrace, Harehills, later told the police that he could not remember the incident.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Spreadbury refused to comment but stated that his neighbours didn't like him.

He pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon.

Jayne Cooper, for Spreadbury, said he had lived at the address in Yeadon for a long time without incident.

Burns was given a five month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Spreadbury was made the subject of a 12-month community order, with a 15-day rehabilitation programme and a six month alcohol treatment requirement.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "You are both in a rut - not working, too much time on your hands, too much to drink.

"They (the victims) certainly did not know what you intended and did not know if you were going to go jumping over their gate using those items.

"Can you imagine how terrifying that must have been for them."