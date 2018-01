Have your say

A Grimsby couple jointly charged with the murder of 45-year-old Tony Richardson have appeared in court today

Marc Finnie, 44 and his wife Sarah Finnie, 36, of Sutcliffe Avenue, appeared before Grimsby and Cleethorpes Magistrates Court this morning.

Mr Richardson died in hospital, following an assault around 4.30pm last Monday outside the Halifax Bank, Old Market Place, Grimsby.

Mr and Mrs Finnie are due to appear again at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.