Crofton Junior School incident: Police order full evacuation of Wakefield school after reported bomb threat

A Yorkshire school was fully evacuated by police this morning following a reported bomb threat.

By Alex Grant
7 minutes ago

West Yorkshire Police were called to a “concern for safety” at Crofton Junior School on Slack Lane in Wakefield at 8.45am today (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for the said: “Emergency services are in attendance at the scene and a thorough search of the premises is being conducted.

"Nothing untoward has been discovered.”

Police were called to a “concern for safety” at Crofton Junior School. Picture: Google