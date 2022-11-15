Crofton Junior School incident: Police order full evacuation of Wakefield school after reported bomb threat
A Yorkshire school was fully evacuated by police this morning following a reported bomb threat.
By Alex Grant
7 minutes ago
West Yorkshire Police were called to a “concern for safety” at Crofton Junior School on Slack Lane in Wakefield at 8.45am today (Tuesday).
A spokesperson for the said: “Emergency services are in attendance at the scene and a thorough search of the premises is being conducted.
"Nothing untoward has been discovered.”
Police were called to a “concern for safety” at Crofton Junior School. Picture: Google