Cyclist hurt in York ring road hit and run

A cyclist was knocked to the ground in a hit and run on a roundabout on York's outer ring road.

The driver of a small red hatchback failed to stop at the scene after the car collided with a man riding a black and silver bicycle on the A1237/B1224 Rufforth roundabout at around 6.45am last Tuesday (22 January).

The cyclist was travelling from Acomb, over the roundabout in the direction of Rufforth, and the car was being driven along the A1237 from Woodthorpe in the direction of Poppleton.

The cyclist, who was wearing a yellow jacket, hurt his knee but was able to resume his journey afterwards.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the small red hatchback or pedal cyclist prior to the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 12190016230.

Officers would particularly like to speak to the male driver of a small silver saloon car that stopped briefly to check the cyclist was okay before leaving in the direction of Poppleton.