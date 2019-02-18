Cyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Bradford

A cyclist remains in hospital today after being involved in a serious collision in Bradford.

It happened in Rooley Lane just before 8.30am yesterday when a green Carrera mountain bike and a white Fiat Punto collided, close to the junction with the Asda supermarket.

The crash happened in Rooley Lane, Bradford. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The cyclist, a woman in her forties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there this morning, where her condition is described as stable.

"The male driver of the Punto was spoken to at the scene."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events prior to it is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 442 of 17 February.

