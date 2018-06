Have your say

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on rural roads in Ilkley.

The crash, between the cyclist and a Landrover Discovery Sport, happened shortly after 9pm last night on Moor Road near the town.

Both had been travelling towards Ilkley, police have said, from the direction of Burley Woodhead.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1942 of Friday 23 June.