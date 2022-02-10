Cyclist who died after colliding with a lorry in North Yorkshire is named

Geoffrey Dobson, who lived in Northallerton, was riding his bike when he collided with the heavy goods vehicle in the town on January 22 this year.

An inquest into his death heard the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the roundabout connecting Brompton Road and Quaker Lane a shorlty before 3pm.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was head and chest injuries.

North Yorkshire Police conducted an investigation into the fatal collision and spoke to the driver.

Alison Norton, assistant coroner for North Yorkshire, adjourned the inquest during a hearing in Northallerton and said it will resume at a later day.

She also opened inquests examining the deaths of three men who died in North Yorkshire last year following drug overdoses.

Steven Innes, 34, died on Christmas Eve at his partner's house in Selby after overdosing on amphetamines.

Danny Aldrich, 27, was found dead by a friend at his home in York on the same day after taking heroin.