Dangerous driver jailed for seven years after fleeing scene of two serious crashes

A dangerous driver from Bradford has been jailed for seven years after fleeing the scene of two separate collisions in which people were seriously injured.

Waqas Hussain was the driver of a Volkswagen Golf which crashed in the Clayton area of the city on July 17 last year, causing serious injury to his passenger who needed a lengthy stay in hospital.

Enquiries established that Hussain was the driver of the Golf and police carried out extensive work to trace him, including a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

In the early hours of February 26 this year, he was involved in another collision in the Shearbridge area of the city.

Hussain failed to stop for police in the Kirklees area and was pursued in his Volkswagen Golf into Bradford, where the car ran into two pedestrians in Summerville Road.

One of the two pedestrians was seriously injured when they were hit.

Hussain tried to run from the scene but was quickly detained by officers.

He was charged with two counts of causing injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

The 23-year-old, of Spencer Road, Lidget Green, was remanded into custody following his appearance at Bradford Magistrates's Court on February 27.

He then appeared before Bradford Crown Court on March 28, where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Today he returned to the court where he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Following hearing, PC Richard Hirst, of the Western Area Roads Policing Unit, said: “The fact that Hussain fled both collisions shows how little concern he had for the people he seriously injured through his dangerous driving.

“He now has some time in jail to think about the hurt he has caused and I hope this will be of some comfort to those who have been affected by his reckless behaviour.

“This case demonstrates the consequences of what can happen when a vehicle is driven in a dangerous manner and I hope it will serve as a warning to other motorists.”