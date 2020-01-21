Dead dog found hidden in gym bag in Yorkshire stream

A dead dog was found in a gym bag at the bottom of a farmer's field in York.

Staffordshire bull terrier Archie was discovered in a shallow stream at the bottom of a farmer’s field just off The Crescent, Heslington on Sunday, January 5.

RSPCA inspector Alice Cooper said: “Archie was a black and white male Staffy and was wearing a red collar when he was found.

“The gym bag he was in is quite distinctive - blue with white writing saying ‘Make your own destiny’ all over it.

Read more: Yorkshire man used Flash cleaning product on pet dog and badly beat her

“Whilst we don’t know what the cause of death was at the moment, there was quite a bit of blood present, and it seems like a very strange way to dispose of a loved pet.

“I’m urging anyone who has any information that might help me to find out what happened to Archie to get in touch."

Archie was microchipped but the registered owner said he had been rehomed and the chip details have not been changed.

Anyone with information can call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.