Dealer operated 'drug supermarket' from red tent at Leeds Festival

A dealer who operated a 'drug supermarket' from his tent at Leeds Festival has been locked up for eight years.

Tyrese Easy was caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and ecstasy when he was arrested at the 2018 festival.

A judge described how Tyrese Easy operated a 'drug supermaket' from tent at Leeds Festival

Police found messages on his mobile phone advertising the sale of drugs within specific areas of the festival at Bramham.

The messages also directed festival-goers to a 'red tent' to purchase drugs.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Easy had over a thousand pounds in cash inside his tent when he was arrested on August 24 last year.

The 20-year-old was released pending further investigation but was arrested at the Festival of Music, in London, in May this year.

Easy was searched after coming to the attention of a police sniffer dog.

He was found in possession of 33 bags of cocaine, 35 bags of MDMA and eight bags of cannabis.

Easy was released on police bail but was arrested again at this year's Leeds Festival.

Mr Ahmed said Easy was searched as he tried to enter the Bank Holiday music event on August 24.

Staff found over £4,000 worth of drugs including skunk cannabis, LSD and MDMA .

Easy, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of MDMA, LSD and ketamine.

Mr Ahmed said the total value of drugs seized from Easy during the three events was worth over £9,000.

Easy told a probation officer during interview that he had agreed to take drugs into the 2019 Leeds Festival to pay off a debt after he had lost a Rolex watch he had borrowed from someone.

Simon Alexander, mitigating, said Easy accepted that he would be facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Mr Alexander said Easy had autism and was not the ringleader of the drug dealing operation at the festivals.

He said: "It is likely that it was someone else's operation and he was part of the chain."

Sentencing Easy, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC, said: "Three sets of offences display your determination to transport a large variety of drugs into music festivals around the country.

"You were not simply supplying one drug - you were a drug supermarket."