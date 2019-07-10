'Dearly loved' Yorkshire motorcyclist who died in crash near Whitby is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A171 near Whitby has been named as Howard Hughes.

Mr Hughes, aged 62, from Driffield, died at the scene after his red Ducati 1299 motorbike was involved in a collision with a red Volkswagen Transporter van.

Mr Hughes' red Ducati 1299 motorbike.

His family said in a statement: “Howard was dearly loved by all of his family and he will be greatly missed.”

The crash happened just south of the village of Hawsker at around 7.15am on Sunday, July 7.

Mr Hughes was travelling in the direction of Whitby in the company of two other motorbikes when the crash happened.

The driver of the Volkswagen Transporter, a 38 year-old man from the Midlands area, was arrested at the scene and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident or who witnessed the collision itself to contact them.

Anyone with any information, including any dash-cam footage taken in the area prior to, or after the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Unit or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12190122590 when providing any information.