Deceitful West Yorkshire Police officer in court for faking car accident

A deceitful West Yorkshire Police officer who fraudulently claimed a piece of debris cracked the windscreen of his car injuring him in the process has appeared in court.

Mohammed Yasin Mulla, 38, claimed he had been driving his car along the M606 in Bradford when a piece of debris flew off the van in front and cracked his car's windscreen, causing damage to the bonnet and roof.

Mohammed Yasin Mulla was caught out by his own dash cam footage.

Mulla, of Elwyn Grove, Bradford, also claimed he suffered neck and shoulder injuries because he had to swerve and brake suddenly.

He tried to make a claim through Allianz Insurance for £10,000, but in reality dash cam footage from Mulla's car revealed a piece of polystyrene flew towards his car but missed the windscreen and bonnet.

It didn't cause any damage to the vehicle, nor did it cause Mulla to swerve or break suddenly to try and avoid it. There was previous damage on his car, which he claimed was caused by the alleged piece of debris.

Investigations were carried out by the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) in January 2018, after Allianz Insurance suspected Mulla's claims were fraudulent.

Mohammed Yasin Mulla was caught out by his own dash cam footage.

Read more: Man jailed after stabbing ex-girlfriend in front of young son when she refused to get back together

The driver of the van involved also confirmed the vehicle was empty at the time of the alleged incident, other than some polystyrene packaging.

Despite Allianz contacting the accident management company on two separate occasions requesting the original dash cam footage, a copy of the engineer’s report of the vehicle and the invoice for the hire vehicle, none of it was provided and so they rejected the claim.

Mulla appeared at Leeds Crown Court and was found guilty of fraud by false representation following a five day trial.

He has now been sentenced to 250 hours unpaid work to be completed within 12 months.

City of London Police Detective Constable Peter Gartland, who led the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department's investigation, said: “This case shows that no-one is above the law. The Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department works to identify and punish fraudsters, irrespective of their profession.

“Police officers are expected to be honest and act with integrity, and the vast majority do, but cases such as this one threaten to damage the police’s reputation.

“Mulla’s deceitful actions also harm the general public and have a knock-on effect by causing insurance premiums to increase.”

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder in Bridlington



Detective Chief Superintendent Oz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “West Yorkshire Police expects the highest standards from its officers and staff.

“This case was progressed through the criminal justice system and we note the outcome of the hearing.

“The Force’s Professional Standards Directorate continues to progress its own investigation into the matter, and with criminal proceedings concluded, we will now consider the most appropriate course of action. The officer remains on restricted duties.”

Mulla has lodged an appeal following his conviction.