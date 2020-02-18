'Deceitful' Yorkshire police officer sacked after taking items from property store

A 'deceitful' South Yorkshire Police officer has been sacked for removing items from a property store without permission.

Sergeant Christopher Simpson was dismissed without notice after a misconduct hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct earlier this month.

A panel heard how on a number of occasions, Sgt Simpson removed items - including mobile phones and laptops - from a "destruction bin" and told colleagues he intended to use them in training exercises.

The sergeant also deceived two officers into thinking he had a legitimate reason to be in the police station when he was already suspended from the force.

In a statement posted on the force's website it said: "The panel considered allegations that (a) on a number of occasions the officer had removed items from a police property store without any legitimate reason for doing so; and (b) having been suspended from duty, the officer entered a police station without permission and misled other officers about the legitimacy of his presence.

"The panel, chaired by a legally qualified chair, decided that on three occasions the officer had no proper policing purpose to remove some items from the property store. In addition, the officer should not have entered the police station as it was contrary to the terms of his suspension. He also deceived two officers into thinking he had a legitimate reason to be in the police station

"The panel found that the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct; Orders and Instructions and Honesty and Integrity.

"The panel decided that this was gross misconduct and the officer was dismissed without notice."