Degrading Huddersfield child sex abusers sentenced to more than 55 years in prison

Six child sex abusers who "robbed two young girls of their childhood and abused them in truly appalling ways" in Huddersfield have been jailed for a combined total of 55-and-a-half years

The men were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon following a trial which heard how the girls were sexually exploited by the gang, often after being plied with alcohol, between 1995 and 2007.

Banaras Hussain, 39, of Scarborough Road, Shipley, was sentenced to nine and a half yearsafter being found guilty of an offence of rape against one victim.

One of the victims was targeted on her paper round.

His Honour Judge Marson described the men's actions as disgusting and degrading and stated the sentences were severe to discourage others from behaving in such a fashion.

Usman Ali, 34, of Park Drive, Huddersfield, was sentenced to eight years in custody after being found guilty of two offences of rape against one victim

Gul Riaz, 43, of Balmoral Avenue, Huddersfield, was sentenced to 15 years after being found guilty of an offence of rape and two indecent assaults against one victim and a rape offence against the other.

Abdul Majid. 36,of Lightcliffe Road, Huddersfield was sentenced to11 yearsafter being found guilty of two offences of rape against one victim.

A 36-year-old Huddersfield man was sentenced to eight years after being found guilty of an offence of rape against one victim.

A 30-year-old Huddersfield man was sentenced to four years after being found guilty of an offence of rape against one victim.

A 37-year-old Huddersfield man who was found guilty of an offence of rape against one victim will be sentenced tomorrow.

The victims, who were not known to each other, were aged just 13 and 14 when they first separately came to the attention of men who began to prey on them.

DCI Richard McNamara of Kirklees District, West Yorkshire Police said: “The sentences handed down to these men today reflect the depravity of their actions and I hope it will bring some comfort to their victims to see them jailed.

“Their actions in targeting and sexually abusing these very young and vulnerable girls were utterly despicable and I am very pleased the courts have recognised this and put them behind bars for a number of years.

“Operation Tendersea should send a very clear message that the Police and our Partners at Kirklees will not hesitate to pursue those who sexually abuse children and we will do all we can to seek justice for the victims, no matter when, or how long ago the abuse took place.

“I would urge anyone who may have been the victim of child sexual abuse in Kirklees or elsewhere who has not contacted us to come forwards.”