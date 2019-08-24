Depraved Yorkshire man who subjected to children to 'unspeakable' sexual abuse jailed for 30 years

A depraved man has been jailed for 30 years for the horrific abuse of children.

Graham Leslie Howard, 47, of Croft Avenue, who previously lived in York, Scarborough and Darlington was jailed at York Crown Court on August 23, 2019 after being found guilty of 18 charges including 11 counts of the rape of a child, two of indecency with a child, three indecent assaults, and two of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual behaviour.

He also faced trial for three offences of cruelty to a child but pleaded guilty to those charges just before the start of his trial.

Howard subjected the children to unspeakable, sickening abuse, both sexual and physical.

Following his imprisonment, Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rosie Rogers of Scarborough CID, said: “This is one of the worst cases of child abuse I have ever dealt with. No child should have to go through the terror and pain that they suffered at his hands.

“Although the sentence reflects the seriousness of his horrific crimes, nothing can take away the trauma he has inflicted on those children and the impact on the rest of their lives.

“They have been incredibly brave in coming forward to re-live their ordeals and in doing so have ensured that a dangerous man is now behind bars where he cannot harm any more children. I hope the result gives them some form of closure on a horrendous time in their lives.

“Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility and I urge anyone who is aware of any child being abused that they step forward and report it. Don’t turn a blind eye and think it’s none of your business, it is, please tell us.”