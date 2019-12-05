Detectives caught Leeds Porsche car parts armed robbery gang boss Owen Walcott on run in Bulgaria

West Yorkshire Police officers travelled across Europe during an operation to bring a gang of armed robbers to justice over a £140,000 raid at a Leeds garage

Protracted enquiries by lead investigator Detective Constable Ailis Coates located Owen Walcott in Bulgaria and she liaised closely with police there to detain him under a European Arrest Warrant.

The moment Owen Walcott was arrested in Bulgaria by West Yorkshire Police detectives over the armed robbery plot at Porsche car parts garage in Leeds.

He was arrested by Bulgarian police in March this year and extradited back to the UK in April.

Enquiries are continuing to locate 36-year-old Fazal Wahseem, from Sheffield, who is still outstanding.

In September this year when the case appeared at Leeds Crown Court for trial, Mark Davies pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful wounding

and possession of an imitation firearm.

Mahoney admitted the conspiracy charge.

Owen Walcott was captured on CCTV footage hiring the van which was used in the armed robbery.

Walcott, Kennedy and Jenna Davies pleaded not guilty but were convicted following a trial.

Mark Davies, 36, of Pendragon Place, Failsworth, Manchester was sentenced to 13 years for the robbery conspiracy, with concurrent terms of 43 months and 16

months respectively for the firearm and assault offences.

Kai Kennedy, 22, of Brewster Street, Harpurhey, Manchester, was given 12 years and six months for the conspiracy with concurrent terms of 11 years for

Section 18 assault and six months for possession of an offensive weapon.

Harry Mahoney, 28, of Moorfield Drive, Hyde, Manchester, was sentenced to ten years and nine months for the conspiracy.

Jenna Davies, 34, of Moorfield Drive, Hyde, Manchester was jailed for six years for the conspiracy.

Owen Walcott, 42, of Kingsbridge Road, Manchester, was sentence to 13 years for the conspiracy to commit robbery offence.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “This group were responsible for planning and carrying out a violent robbery during which the victim, a

completely legitimate businessman, was seriously assaulted and put through a frightening ordeal.

“They were solely motivated by greed for financial gain based on their knowledge of the high value of the unique sports car parts he had at his premises.

“This was not an opportunistic offence, but one that was cynically planned and brutally executed without a single thought for the injury, mental trauma and material

loss they were causing to the victim.

“They were tracked down by a thorough and painstaking investigation that built up a comprehensive evidential picture of those involved and also saw the ringleader

Walcott brought back from Bulgaria to face justice.

“We hope the very significant sentences they have received will give some reassurance to the victim and also send a very clear message to those who think

they can come to Leeds and commit offences like this without having to face the consequences of their actions.”

