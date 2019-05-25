Detectives continue probe into suspected double murder in Shiregreen 

Detectives are continuing their investigations this morning into the suspected murder of two children in Shiregreen.

As many as 15 police cars, at least four ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called out to ‘reports of concerns for safety at a property’ in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, yesterday at 7.30am.

Officers at the scene.

Six children were taken to hospital and two boys, aged 14 and 13, sadly died.

The four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, remained in hospital last night.

Scene of a major police incident.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys came about their deaths were expected to take place yesterday.

Police are expected to remain at the scene over the weekend as their investigations continue into this tragic incident.

The area was sealed off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks, The Star team.