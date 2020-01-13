Detectives hunt witnesses in West Yorkshire attack which left man with life-changing injuries

Police in West Yorkshire have released CCTV of potential witnesses to an attack which left a man fighting for his life.

The serious assault, which happened at an address in Huddersfield, caused the 58-year-old victim serious head injuries which have been life-altering.

West Yorkshire Police want to speak to these people who may have witnessed a serious attack in Huddersfield

Detectives at the force's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have been investigating the attack since it occurred on June 19, and have today (Monday) released CCTV of several people they believe may have seen or heard something suspicious.

The potential witnesses were all walking along Wakefield Road, where the attack happened, near to Huddersfield town centre at the time.

A 39-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were both arrested in connection with the attack and were released under investigation.

Detective Constable Kate Lonsdale from West Yorkshire’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: "Detectives have been investigating the circumstances of the incident and have been conducting extensive enquiries including trawling CCTV in the nearby area.

"From the CCTV we have found three members of the public who we believe may have seen/heard something suspicious on Wakefield Road.

"The lone male in Image one got into a taxi from the taxi office on Wakefield Road.

"The couple in Images two and three were walking up Wakefield Road past the KFC and Subway in the direction away from the town centre towards the Moldgreen area.

"We need to speak to these people as they may hold vital information in this investigation."

Anyone who recognises the people in the images should contact Det Con Kate Lonsdale through 101, or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13190313805.’

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.