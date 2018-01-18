Detectives investigating fatal Grimsby street attack make arrest

A suspect has been arrested by police investigating the murder of a Grimsby man attacked in the street earlier this week.

Tony Richardson, 45, was assaulted on Monday afternoon outside the Halifax Bank in Old Market Place.

He was taken to hospital but died later, prompting Humberside Police to launch a murder investigation.

Detectives yesterday issued a description of man they wanted to trace as enquiries continued.

Giving an update today, Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said: “We have arrested a 44 year-old local man on suspicion of murder.

“I would like to thank the public for all their support so far.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of the assault, which happened at around 4.30pm on Monday.

"I urge anyone with information to call our dedicated incident room on 01472 290204.”

Alternatively, call 101 quoting log 372 of 15/01/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.