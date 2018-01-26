Did you see Harrogate assault on New Year's Day?

Police in Harrogate have released CCTV images of three people they want to trace in connection with a New Year's Day assault.

A 30 year old local man was walking home with a friend after leaving The Den on Cambridge Road in the town and when they reached Cheltenham Crescent, near Cattlemans restaurant, they were approached by the men and a woman.

Did you see these men?

He was punched in the head by one of the men, causing him to fall to the ground. He was then kicked in the head by the same man. The victim suffered injuries to his face and shoulder.

The two men and one woman then made off in the direction of Kings Road.

It happened at around 2am and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Amy Coe or email amy.coe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk with reference number 12180000417 when passing on any information.