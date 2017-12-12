Did you see these men steal in North Yorkshire?

Have your say

Police have released CCTV images of two men they are trying to trace in connection with theft from a Knaresborough supermarket.

The incident happened on November 17 but North Yorkshire Police has only just released details.

One of the men police want to trace.

At 4pm a man entered the Co-op in the town before leaving without buying anything and stood outside the store entrance.

A second man walked immediately and put a packet of meat in his jacket pocket and left without paying.

The first man then reached into the doorway and grabbed a tub of Quality Streets and ran off with the other man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 1374 Jayne Lewis or email Jayne.lewis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12170206886.