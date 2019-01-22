Digital board continues tour of city as search for missing Sheffield teenager enters fifth week

A digital board displaying the picture of a missing Sheffield teenager who has not been seen for more than a month is continuing to tour the city.

Detectives have hired the mobile advertising screen in the hunt for missing Sheffield College student Pamela Horvathova who was last seen at Ice Sheffield on December 19.

Pamela Horvathova

Pamela, 16, is originally from Slovakia, and of Staniforth Road, Darnall, where the board parked up yesterday, and Supt Paul McCurry said it would also be displayed in other Roma Slovak communities in the city as he ‘categorically believed’ that the answers to Pamela's whereabouts lied in her own community.

He said: “I just need to make sure that we can get this message into these communities and that’s what the board is about.

“It’ll be on display in Darnall, Page Hall, Fir Vale and other areas – outside schools, health centres and places where people visit to try and get the message out.”

Police unveil a digital display in Darnall regarding the search for Pamela Horvathova. Picture: Chris Etchells

Supt McCurry said the board, which displayed the appeal in both English and Slovakian, also had the ability to play video and sound, and officers would be looking to play a video appeal in Slovakian.

The officer said Pamela was last seen attending a college event at Ice Sheffield between 9.15am and 1.15pm on December 19.

Underwater divers searched through the canal at the back of the Coleridge Road ice rink but Supt McCurry said they were not acting on any specific information.

Supt Paul McCurry speaking to the media in Darnall regarding the search for Pamela Horvathova.

He said: “In a missing person enquiry you work on the basis of the last known sighting and that was at Ice Sheffield.”

Pamela was reported missing on December 24 but officers have faced difficulties with the language barrier among the Roma Slovak community.

Anyone who sees Pamela should call 999 immediately.

Anyone with any other information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.