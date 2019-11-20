Disappointment as West Yorkshire man who spat in police officer's face avoids prison

A police sergeant has expressed his disappointment after a man who spat in an officer's face and skipped court twice when he was due to be sentenced for his crime has avoided prison.

Jamie Glover, 31, spat at the police officer while he was being arrested outside York station in October.

The offence was caught on the officer's body worn camera.

Footage showed Glover in handcuffs being led into a police van after he ignored repeated warnings about his drunk behaviour on a train.

He turned to the British Transport Police office and spat at him, covering the officer's face, neck and hitting him in the eye.

Glover, of Wyvern Close in Batley, pleaded guilty to the offence and was due to be sentenced at York Magistrates' Court, but failed to show.

Police tracked him down and he was brought before the court again.

Magistrates set a new date for sentencing and released Glover on bail, but yet again he failed to appear on the day of his sentencing.

Officers tracked him down a second time and he was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates earlier this month, where he received a 12-week suspended sentence.

Glover was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay £150 in fines.

British Transport Police Sergeant James Finch said: “It's disappointing that despite failing to appear at court twice, Glover isn’t facing any time behind bars. Nevertheless, we welcome the fact he has finally faced justice – this will of course be welcome news to the officer who was assaulted.



“Glover's treatment of one of my officers was quite frankly disgusting. We’ll always take any assaults on our officers very seriously, and offenders like Glover will always be brought before the courts for judgement.”