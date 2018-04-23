Distinctive Volkswagen Scirocco was stolen during burglary in Elland

Police in West Yorkshire want to hear from anyone who see this distinctive Volkswagen Scirocco.

It was stolen when burglars broke into a house in Elland at around 1am on Thursday, April 19.

Once inside the house on Lower Edge Road, the thieves took the keys to the car.

The vehicle, pictured, has distinctive red and white stripes on the roof and red wing-mirrors.

Anyone who sees it is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180184442