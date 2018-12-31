'Distraction thief' steals money from betting shop in York

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a 'distraction thief' stole money from a betting shop in York.

The thief struck at the BetFred shop in Acomb at 1.30pm on November 17.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

He is believed to have entered the shop via Front Street and used distraction to steal money.

Police have released CCTV stills as part of their investigation.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as they believe he will have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 632 Chris Bolton, quoting reference number 12180215204.

Information can also be passed, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.