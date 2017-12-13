Do you recognise Hull street robberies suspect?

Police have issued a CCTV image in connection with a number of street robberies in Hull.

They were reported to police between December 7 and 9 on Newland Avenue and Cottingham Road.

While the reports vary, most say that two men, one wearing a red striped jacket and red helmet on a moped, have mounted the pavement trying to snatch people’s mobile phones from their hands and have stolen bicycles.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Until we can find who these people are and arrest them we are appealing for people to be extra vigilant and keep their mobile phones and bags secure."

If anyone is able to identify him or has information that would help call 101 quoting log 178 08/12/17.