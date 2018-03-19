Do you recognise man wanted for thefts in York?

Police have issued a CCTV image in the search for a man in connection with theft from a builders merchants in North Yorkshire.

There were two incidents in as many days at the store on Osbaldwick Link Road say North Yorkshire Police who are asking for help in identifying the man.

At around 1.30pm on Sunday February 25, two men went into the shop, one bought gaffer tape and then left. Ten minutes later, the other man then left the store with a concrete breaker without making any attempt to pay.

They both got into the same car, a grey Vauxhall Astra, and drove off along Osbaldwick Link Road.

Just after 1.30pm on Monday February 26, one of the men goes into the store again wearing a high visibility jacket and puts around £60 worth of items in his bag – including a Manrose fan, pliers and grips and left shortly before 4pm without making any attempt to pay.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or has information is asked to contact police on 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Martin Metcalfe, email martin.metcalfe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers.