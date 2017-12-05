Do you recognise this man? Wanted for Leeds offence.

Police have released an E-fit image of a man they want to trace in connection with a burglary in Horsforth.

It was at a house on New Road Side between 7pm and 7.20pm on Monday November 20.

A man was seen making off from the property on foot and is described as white, aged in his early 40s, of slim build, five feet, eight inches tall, with short brown cropped hair and a short brown beard. He was wearing a dark hooded top and dark jeans or cargo pants and was carrying a bottle of Tropicana juice.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the e-fit image or with any other information which could help the ongoing investigation in to this offence is asked to call the Leeds District Crime Team via 101.