Dog walker left with serious injuries after attack in Leeds

A dog walker was left with serious injuries after being attacked by two men in Swarcliffe.

The victim was out walking his dog along a pathway, named locally as ‘The Spotty Path’, at Naburn Approach between 6pm and 6.15pm on Friday, when he was driven at by two suspects who were riding a scooter.

He tried to flee but was chased through neighbouring streets and gardens and assaulted before the suspects rode off.

The victim was left with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

West Yorkshire Police say the two suspects are believed to be males aged in their late teens and anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or has information that could help the ongoing investigation in to this assault is asked to call DC Pete Overton is Leeds District CID via 101, quoting reference 13180019639.